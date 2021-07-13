#AMCDay: What Meme Investors Are Saying About AMC Stock on Tuesday

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 13, 2021, 2:17 pm EDT

Meme investors are caught up in excitement today as they head to social media to discuss AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) on #AMCDay.

While AMC stock isn’t doing so hot today with shares falling lower, that isn’t stopping investors from celebrating. The recent surge in interest seems to be Black Widow performing well in the box office. This is rekindling hopes in AMC investors that movie theaters are starting to recovering from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While there’s no denying the strength of meme stocks, not everyone is sold on AMC making a nice recovery. One analyst, in particular, doesn’t think the success of Black Widow or more people going out after lockdowns is enough to save AMC. You can learn all about that reasoning by following this link.

Let’s take a look at what AMC traders have to say under the #AMCDay hashtag today.

#AMCDay: What Traders Are Saying About AMC Stock

With AMC stock down today, it’s no surprise that shares are seeing major trading. As of this writing, only about 66 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well below the company’s daily average trading volume of roughly 160.3 million shares.

AMC stock was down 8.4% as of Tuesday afternoon.

