AMCDay: What Meme Investors Are Saying About AMC Stock on Tuesday

Meme investors are caught up in excitement today as they head to social media to discuss AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) on #AMCDay.
While AMC stock isn’t doing so hot today with shares falling lower, that isn’t stopping investors from celebrating. The recent surge in interest seems to be Black Widow performing well in the box office. This is rekindling hopes in AMC investors that movie theaters are starting to recovering from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While there’s no denying the strength of meme stocks, not everyone is sold on AMC making a nice recovery. One analyst, in particular, doesn’t think the success of Black Widow or more people going out after lockdowns is enough to save AMC. You can learn all about that reasoning by following this link.
Let’s take a look at what AMC traders have to say under the #AMCDay hashtag today.
#AMCDay: What Traders Are Saying About AMC Stock
Retweet if you're HODLING until hedgies cover 💎🙌 #AMCDAY #AMCUndefeated$AMC #APESNOTLEAVING $AMC
— WSB Army (@WSBArmy) July 13, 2021
I'm #hodling because of 2008…and every time these mother fuckers have screwed investors.
And I've been watching this ticker since January. I've done my DD. Rip it. Dip it. I don't care any more.
Every price movement is pure manipulation, and it is transparent. #amcday
— Ragnar Ericsson (@EricssonRagnar) July 13, 2021
It must suck to be a short. #AMC keeps getting attacked, investors keep holding and #AMCday is trending. Kinda feels like we are winning the psychological warfare because we are used to their f*ckery. I have zero plans to sell until I see big numbers, and I'm in no hurry.
— Marg Incall 🦋 (@marg_incall) July 13, 2021
Think about it. Would you wake up in the morning and get online to bash a stock if you didn't have a vested interest? No.
The DD is there. Fundamentals are improving. And shorts have not covered.
Hold. #AMC #AMCNOTLEAVING #AMCDAY
— Adam Woolard (@admandew) July 13, 2021
Its #AMCDAY baby!! pic.twitter.com/x8dIHS0XGG
— Jesse James (@801tendies) July 13, 2021
With AMC stock down today, it’s no surprise that shares are seeing major trading. As of this writing, only about 66 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well below the company’s daily average trading volume of roughly 160.3 million shares.
AMC stock was down 8.4% as of Tuesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.