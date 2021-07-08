Bone Crypto News: Stop Digging and Check Out a New Exchange Listing for BONE

The Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) network is rapidly expanding. Building off of the massive altcoin empire the developers have crafted in a short time, the token ecosystem is becoming more robust. The Bone (CCC:BONE-USD) token is just one piece evidencing this growth. Investors can farm for BONE on the ShibaSwap DEX, and use it for voting on upgrades. Now, a new piece of Bone crypto news is exciting investors.
The new Bone token is the anchor of the entire Shiba Inu ecosystem. Officially available with the launch of the ShibaSwap DEX, BONE is the key to having voting power on community issues. It’s a governance token; having some in your wallet gives you a voice.
The bigger your BONE holdings are, the more voting power you possess.
Just yesterday, options for acquiring BONE were limited. You can buy in on ShibaSwap, but you can only use Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) to make the exchange. Alternatively, you can stake Shiba Inu or Dogecoin Killer (CCC:LEASH-USD) holdings on ShibaSwap to passively yield BONE.
Bone Crypto News: BONE Token Lands on New Exchange
Today, the list is growing just a little. The developers of Shiba Inu announced the listing of BONE on MEXC Global. Using the MEXC exchange, investors can buy BONE without sacrificing their ETH holdings; rather, the token is paired with the stablecoin Tether (CCC:USDT-USD). This makes things a lot more convenient until the developers accommodate more trading pairs on ShibaSwap.
The news comes as quite surprising, seeing how BONE and the ShibaSwap DEX are just a few days old and already seeing support elsewhere. Also, the movement of Bone outside of the DEX is somewhat surprising, seeing as it’s a governance token specifically for the ShibaSwap community, and not an arbitrage token.
All in all, the news isn’t doing much to help BONE’s value grow. The token is currently worth $8.21, following a 33.45% price drop since launch.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.