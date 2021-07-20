Crypto Crash: Where Experts Think Bitcoin Prices Are Headed Next

Concerns about a crypto crash are rising following Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) dropping below the $30,000 mark late last night.
It’s gotten bad enough that the term “crypto crash” is currently trending on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). This has investors and traders bemoaning the falling price of BTC and wondering if they’ll be a resurgence for the crypto.
Let’s see what experts are predicting when it comes to Bitcoin prices.
Crypto Crash: Bitcoin Price Predictions
“Adoption by corporations and institutional investors paired with a loose monetary policy and high asset inflation will propel bitcoin to 6 figures before the end of this year. The next halving cycle will see increased adoption of bitcoin as a legal tender by developing countries, and until 2030, bitcoin will have replaced gold as a global reserve asset.” — Martin Fröhler, CEO of Morpher
“The first target that sellers would push Bitcoin price is $28,068, breaching this demand floor would push the big cryptocurrency down to $27,383. If this barrier is breached, it will invalidate the bullish thesis and drag the pioneer cryptocurrency to $25,700.” — Akash Girimath, FXStreet
“Every FOMO spike in history was separated by 2+ years and dipped down relatively lower compared to the high point. All historic trends suggest it’s going to ~20k and then sideways for 2 years. I agree it will go back up. I disagree that 30k is a good price or that it will go back up in the next year.” — DildoKrakens
BTC was down 3.6% over a 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning and is now only up 2.2% since the start of the year.
Investors looking for more crypto stories today will want to stick around!
InvestorPlace has all the latest crypto news you need to know about. That includes talk of a Chainlink (CCC:LINK-USD) rebound, what BTC traders are saying on social media, as well as more insight in LINK. You can check out all of that news at the links below!
More Recent Crypto News
- Chainlink Will Rebound With the Broader Cryptocurrency Market
- Bitcoin Price: What BTC Investors Are Saying About the Crypto Today
- Rising Adoption and DeFi Utility Will Fuel Chainlink
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.