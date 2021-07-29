Dogecoin News: The Big Catch to the Burger King DOGE Announcement

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) news for Thursday includes an offer from Burger King Brazil that lets DOGE owners buy food with the crypto, but there’s a catch.
Don’t go running out to your local Burger King thinking you’re going to get a Whopper and fries with your DOGE. The fast-food chain is only accepting the crypto for purchases of meat-flavored dog biscuits.
The special dog treats from the Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) subsidiary is called the Dogpper, which is a play on the chain’s iconic burger. Customers that are looking to pick up one of these treats for their pooches will have to turn over three Dogecoins for it.
It’s also worth noting that customers can have the Dogper delivered to their homes. However, they can’t go crazy with their orders. Burger King Brazil is limiting customers to five of the canine treats per purchase.
Of course, customers that want to order the treats for their four-legged friends don’t have to use DOGE to do it. There’s also the option of using fiat currency to pay for the dog food. It may not be as trendy as using Dogecoin, but man’s best friend won’t care as long as they get their treats.
As for the price of Dogecoin, it’s hovering around 20 cents as of Thursday afternoon. That means it’ll only cost customers about 60 cents to pick up one of Burger King’s Dogppers at today’s prices.
