Dogecoin Price Predictions: How High Can Musk’s Latest Tweet Take DOGE?

The self-proclaimed Dogefather is back. For investors in Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), this is very welcome news. Indeed, those heavily invested in DOGE may be wondering where the experts think this cryptocurrency is headed. And we’ll get to those Dogecoin price predictions in a minute.
However, it’s intriguing to watch the price action on DOGE in the wake of the recent Elon Musk tweet. Mr. Musk’s “release the Doge!” tweet initially caused a small spike with DOGE. However, since then, the downside selling pressure has once again taken over.
Currently, DOGE is down 4% over the last 24 hours on higher-than-average volume.
Whether or not Musk’s tweet indicates he’s back into the pumping game with DOGE remains to be seen. However, investors appear to be pricing in further weakness with this cryptocurrency right now.
Accordingly, let’s get to those expert price predictions.
Dogecoin Price Predictions
For reference, DOGE currently trades at $0.24 per token.
- Coinpedia suggests a range of 20 cents to 71 cents is likely for DOGE this year. In 2022, the site predicts DOGE could average $1.64, while the site’s five-year target stands at $6.50.
- FXStreet identifies a near-term target of 35 cents as the level investors should look for.
- InvestingCube suggests DOGE may see resistance around 28 cents, but could continue toward 46 cents in bullish market conditions.
- LongForecast provides a 1-year, 3-year and 4-year target for DOGE of 38 cents, 46 cents and 52 cents, respectively.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.