Don’t “Dive In” to Any Sector Before Reading This

Recently, I’ve been getting plenty of questions like: What do you think about retail stocks? Or mining stocks? How about dividend stocks? Insurance companies?
I could respond like lots of other stock “experts”: I could go on TV to declare which sector is the hottest one to “Buy, buy, buy!”
But I’d have to ignore the facts.
And the fact is, for growth investors, every sector offers “Strong Buys”… and “Strong Sells,” too!
What’s more, they’re easy to spot — when you use the right quantitative approach.
That’s how I picked all the greatest stocks of my career. I discovered a set of criteria that market-beating stocks all shared… which became the Portfolio Grader I use to scan nearly 5,000 stocks every week.
So, like everyone else, I certainly have my own opinions and I’m happy to share them with my readers, but when it comes to stock picking I always take my cues from the numbers.
And here’s the bottom line: Don’t limit yourself to any particular group or theme.
People have used my quantitative system to invest in blue chip stocks, or to find small caps that can grow 10X.
Here in Market360, in this series of articles, Your Accelerated Income Guide, we've been discussing how I find "accelerated income" stocks. The ones that can shoot up quickly … and provide you the extra income everyone can use … now more than ever.
The biggest single factor in The Accelerated Income Project 2021 — and any other smart growth strategy — is reflected in my proprietary Quantitative Grade for the stock.
So, allow me to briefly show you how to interpret that Quantitative Grade, and what it can do for your profits!
Spotting a King of the Ring
One of my most important criteria is strong buying pressure. Think of this as “following the money.” The more money that floods into a stock, the more momentum a stock has to rise. And there’s no doubt about it, we all like stocks that rise!
This is the heart of my proprietary Quantitative Grade.
And the great thing is that my system can spot laggards that are about to become winners. Let’s look at World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) as an example.
You’re probably familiar with names like Hulk Hogan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Stone Cold Steve Austin, who all rose to fame in professional wrestling. And the biggest professional wrestling company is WWE.
WWE stock was flat for 15 years. Most folks probably dismissed it. But behind my profit alerts (like my two new buys for The Accelerated Income Project 2021) is a computer system. It doesn’t have biases. It just looks at the numbers. And it can tell you something no one else knows: when a stock is about to break out!
Below you see a chart from when I recommended buying WWE stock in December 2017 through 2019. The stock had achieved a top score of “A” for its Quantitative Grade, and as expected, the flood of major institutional cash kept shares moving higher and higher.
You’ll see above that WWE shot up and returned 150% gains before I recommended selling it in May 2019.
Why did I recommend selling it? In the first quarter of 2019, WWE revealed slowing earnings and sales momentum. WWE reported total first-quarter revenue of $182.4 million, down from $187.7 million in the same quarter a year prior. WWE also announced an earnings loss of $8.4 million, or an $0.11 per share loss, down from earnings of $14.8 million, or $0.18 per share, in the first quarter of 2018.
Both revenues and earnings were worse than Wall Street analysts had expected. Due to the earnings and sales misses, the analyst community aggressively lowered their earnings estimates for subsequent quarters.
My methods like The Accelerated Income Project 2021 use these data points to signal when it’s time to get out. If you bought WWE at the time of my original recommendation, and sold when I recommended, you achieved a 149% gain, including dividends.
It can be difficult to let this kind of stock go. A pick going up 150% makes you feel awfully smart.
But we didn’t let our biases control us. We used cold, hard facts to tell us when it was time to get out. And that was a year before fans had to stop attending big events like WrestleMania due to the coronavirus!
This year, WWE stock has taken quite awhile to recover from the sell-off. But even prior to that, the stock didn’t do much for months after my sell alert last May. So, it was nice to have that capital freed up.
