Duolingo IPO: 5 Things to Know About the Language-Learning App as DUOL Stock Begins Trading

Adding to the long list of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2021, Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) stock is set to become available on Wednesday. And there are plenty of details that investors need to know about the Duolingo IPO.
The mobile language-learning platform announced today that it filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to start trading. However, according to the release, the “number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.” However, we do know the company will trade under the ticker “DUOL” on the Nasdaq exchange.
Additionally, according to MarketWatch, the company recently raised its initial price range from between $85 and $95 per share to now between $95 and $100 per share. As of right now, though, shares appear to be opening at $102 per share as of this writing.
Also according to the article, Duolingo plans of offering 5.1 million shares to potential investors. In turn, the firm “would raise $510 million at the top of that range at a valuation of at least $3.4 billion.”
With all of that in mind, what are some other items investors should know about the Duolingo IPO and the company itself? Let’s take a closer look at the details.
- The firm filed its IPO prospectus last month, in which it expected to raise about $100 million from the offering.
- Additionally in the S-1 filing, there were plenty of signs of recent growth for Duolingo.
- A key catalyst for the company’s business has been the novel coronavirus pandemic.
- With more and more people staying at home and looking for hobbies, some turned to Duolingo in order to try and learn a new language.
- Collectively, with more than 95 courses in 38 languages on tap, the company has a very extensive list of offerings.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.