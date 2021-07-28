LGIQ Stock: 6 Things to Know About Penny Stock Logiq as Shares Leap Today

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) stock is seeing massive gains on Wednesday after announcing a partnership with GumGum.
Let’s take a look at the news below and what investors need to know about the two companies.
- Logiq is an e-commerce and fintech solutions company and GumGum is a media and contextual intelligence company.
- The goal of their combination is to provide e-commerce marketers with targeting solutions for digital advertising campaigns.
- The combination will have GumGum offering up its Verity contextual intelligence solution through the Logiq Digital Marketing platform.
- Verity combines natural language processing with computer vision for its contextual intelligence solutions.
- This means that digital marketers using Logiq Digital Marketing will be able to add contextual intelligence to their campaigns.
- Included with that is protection against bidding on media not relevant to their campaigns.
William Merchan, head of Verity at GumGum, said this about today’s news sending LGIQ stock higher.
“We are excited to bring our contextual and brand safety solution to the Logiq Digital Marketing platform. Accounting for context has proven to be a superior targeting method, especially compared to using third-party cookies. The decisions by media platforms to phase out the usage of third-party cookies further underscores the value and importance of contextual targeting.”
LGIQ stock is seeing heavier-than-normal trading today with some 124,000 shares changing hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 76,000 shares.
LGIQ stock was up 12.2% as of Wednesday afternoon.
Of course, there are other major stock movers today worth checking in on.
Fortunately, InvestorPlace has them all together in one place. That includes the latest news that has Boeing (NYSE:BA), Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT), and Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) shares heading higher today. You can learn all about these topics at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market Movers
- BA Stock: The News That Has Surprised Boeing Investors Cheering Today
- SPRT Stock: 13 Things to Know About Support.com as Shorts Get Squeezed Today
- GRVI Stock: 9 Things to Know About CBD Play Grove, Inc. as Shares Light Up Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed