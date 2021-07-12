MTSL Stock: 16 Things to Know About Penny Stock Mer Telemanagement as Shares Skyrocket

Mer Telemanagement (NASDAQ:MTSL) stock is heading higher on Monday despite a lack of news from the company.
Let’s take a look at what MTSL stock is all about and why shares are heading higher today below.
- Mer Telemanagement is a TEM solution provider that was founded in 1995.
- The company’s headquarters is based out of Israel.
- It has over 500 customers across 80 countries around the world.
- Mer Telemanagement is lead by CEO Roy Hess.
- Hess has more than 20 years of experience in the telecom and communication solutions and services sector.
- MTSL stock has a market capitalization of about $31.9 million.
- So why is MTSL stock rising higher today?
- Retail traders on social media are pulling together for a short squeeze of the company.
- This has them working to push hedge funds out of their short positions and boost up shares of the stock.
- We’re seeing the effects of that today with MTSL stock experiencing incredibly heavy trading today.
- As of this writing, more than 48 million shares of the stock have changed hands.
- That’s a massive increase over the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2.3 million shares.
- However, investors will want to be wary about jumping into MTSL stock now.
- These short squeezes can easily retreat after a rally.
- That could leave some unfortunate investors holding the bag if prices come crashing back down.
- That’s especially true for MTSL with its penny stock status.
NTSL stock was up 50.6% as of Monday morning.
