NTEC Stock: 10 Things to Know About Red-Hot Intec Pharma

Biopharma stocks have been hot, as buyers race to track down the most exciting, cutting-edge companies before they reveal their optimistic clinical trial data. But there’s one play that’s attracting attention for some different reasons. Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) also has investors interested for its short-squeeze potential and an upcoming merger. So, what’s the deal with NTEC stock?
NTEC is a big winner on today’s trading session.
The stock gained over 48% on the day. Intec Pharma also saw 34 million shares trading hands against the daily average of less than 1 million. There’s a lot to unpack in regard to NTEC’s short interest, business model, and coming merger. Here’s what you need to know.
NTEC Stock Speaks to Investors on Multiple Levels
- Intec Pharma is a clinical-stage biotech company, based in Israel.
- Intec focuses its efforts on the development of drugs using its proprietary Accordion Pill technology.
- The Accordion Pill is a drug delivery technology which promises to improve the efficacy of existing drugs with improved gastric retention and a slower release of the drug.
- NTEC stock has been on Reddit trader’s radars for some months now, seeing interest on smaller retail trading subreddits.
- The stock is also one which sees interest from short-squeeze investors. It currently has a short volume ratio of 23%.
- Lots of investors have been tuning into NTEC stock since the announcement of its merger with Decoy Biosystems, a biotech outfit which develops products to target tumors and viruses.
- The merger, set to close in the coming days, is being preceded by a private placement and a reverse share split.
- Intec Israel will be conducting a 1-for-4 reverse share split. The split will convert every four Israeli shares for a U.S. share of the company.
- After this, Intec Israel will merge with a SPAC subsidiary of Intec U.S. This will form the entity that’s officially merging with Decoy.
- After the domestication merger, and before the Decoy merger, the company is conducting a private placement, which will see an expected $30 million fundraise for Intec.
