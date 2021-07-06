OSAT Stock: 7 Things to Know as Red-Hot Orbsat Rockets 80%

Today’s 80% move in Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) and OSAT stock is certainly intriguing to many investors. Indeed, this company’s mobile satellite services business represents a high-profile, high-growth market. Accordingly, those seeking hypergrowth opportunities have gravitated toward OSAT.
Among retail investors, OSAT has become a favorite. This is a company that has seen retail investor interest spike of late. In fact, OSAT stock is one of the most-mentioned stocks on social media platforms over the last 72 hours.
Retail investors appear to be jumping on OSAT stock as a potential short-squeeze candidate. Whether or not this company’s relatively low short interest allows for such a squeeze remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain — this is a stock with a lot of eyeballs on it right now.
Let’s take a look at a few things investors may be interested to know about Orbsat.
What Investors May Want to Know About OSAT Stock
- Orbsat provides mobile satellite solutions to governments and corporations, as well as to military and individual users.
- Its platforms allow users to stay connected in the “most remote and hostile of environments.”
- These solutions provide for high-speed data applications and voice communications.
- In early June, the company announced an executive shuffle, with a new CEO and president.
- Additionally, the company announced a $14 million equity raise earlier this month.
- These funds were raised at an average price of $5 per unit, a premium to the stock price at that time.
- Today’s investor interest in OSAT stock appears to reflect the idea that shares are still undervalued. Retail investors hopeful of a short-squeeze appear to be driving the volume in this stock of late
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.