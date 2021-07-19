Outbrain IPO: 13 Things for Potential Investors to Know About Outbrain and OB Stock

Outbrain is moving forward with its initial public offering (IPO) plans and traders are going to want to know more about the company ahead of its debut.
Luckily for them, we’ve collected all the information they need to know about Outbrain and its IPO below.
- Let’s start with what the company does, which is online content recommendation.
- This has it working with over 7,000 online properties to help them increase engagement and monetize their views.
- The company isn’t new to this either as it’s been in the space since 2006.
- Now, let’s talk about that Outbrain IPO.
- The company intends to list shares of its stock on the Nasdaq Exchange under the OB ticker.
- The offering will include 8 million shares with an additional 1.2 million available to underwriters in a 30-day option.
- Outbrain is currently targeting an IPO price between $24 per share and $26 per share for OB stock.
- Joint bookrunners for the Outbrain IPO are Citigroup, Jefferies, Barclays, and Evercore ISI.
- JMP Securities, Needham & Company, and LUMA Securities are also acting as co-managers of the offering.
- There’s still no date for when potential investors can expect the offering to launch.
- However, it likely won’t be long considering how far along Outbrains is in the IPO process.
- That means investors will want to keep an eye on the company for the next few days in case it announced any additional IPO news.
- This could include when it will go public, as well as a final debut price for OB stock.
Of course, there’s more stock market news to talk about today than just OB stock going public.
We’ve also got to discuss other factors that are affecting the market. That includes why shares of travel stocks, such as cruise companies and airline companies, are falling today, as well as what else to expect from the market. You can learn all about these subjects by checking out the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Cruise Stocks: Why Are CCL, RCL and NCLH Down Today?
- Airline Stocks: Why Are AAL, DAL, LUV, UAL and JBLU Down Today?
- What Will the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Watch.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.