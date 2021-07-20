Robinhood IPO Roadshow: What Potential HOOD Investors Need to Watch on July 24

Robinhood is holding a roadshow this weekend to go over details of the company’s upcoming initial public offering (IPO).
The Robinhood IPO Roadshow is set to take place on July 24 from 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will feature a livestream hosted by CEO Vlad Tenev and other leaders at the company. This will include a presentation with additional details about its IPO plans.
If you’re considering the Robinhood IPO, you’ll want to make sure to attend the Roadshow. The company says that the livestream won’t be available following the event. That means those not in attendance will miss out.
Potential investors interested in the Robinhood IPO will also have a chance to get their questions answered during the Roadshow. The company has a form where those interested can submit questions that might get answered during the event.
Questions for the Robinhood IPO Roadshow must be submitted by 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday. It’s also worth pointing out that the questions will be part of a Q&A session set to take place after the livestream.
Robinhood is aiming high with its IPO. The company is expecting to price shares between $38 and $42 each. That would have it raising as much as $35 billion from its public debut.
Robinhood is a U.S. financial services company headquartered out of Menlo Park, Calif. The business is most known for offering stock trading services for aspiring investors. It attracts new investors with its lack of commission fees on trades.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.