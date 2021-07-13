SLI Stock: 7 Things to Know About Little-Known Standard Lithium Today

Today, investors are looking at Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) more so than usual. That’s because the company just received approval to list on the NYSE American exchange and made its trading debut there.
Robert Mintak, CEO of Standard Lithium, commented:
“We are pleased to announce and privileged to receive approval for Standard Lithium to be listed on the NYSE American. This is a significant achievement for the Company. We believe the listing will greatly enhance Standard Lithium’s profile with US capital markets, increasing exposure to a larger and more diverse group of institutional and retail investors. It is also important to highlight that we achieved this milestone without a share consolidation.”
Given it was the first day of trading for SLI stock on its new exchange, investors may be drawn to this U.S. lithium producer.
Because of the importance of lithium in battery production, companies like SLI have come into focus for many investors of late. A true “picks and shovels” play on the EV sector, a ton of potential remains for lithium producers. That is, assuming demand growth for batteries is as bullish as analysts expect.
For Standard Lithium, the company’s positioning as a U.S.-based producer is key. Its focus on mining for lithium in a sustainable way is noteworthy. That said, investors may want to know more about this lithium producer.
Accordingly, let’s dive into a few things investors may want to know about Standard Lithium right now.
What Investors May Want to Know About SLI Stock
- Standard Lithium is poised to bring the first U.S.-based lithium project to market in over 50 years.
- The company’s Arkansas lithium mine is among the most advanced in the U.S.
- Accordingly, Standard Lithium believes this mine could produce 3.94 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent resource.
- Currently, the company is in the testing phase of proving commercial viability of lithium extraction on a mass scale.
- Today’s debut on the NYSE American was a big day for the company in broadening its investor base and increasing liquidity around its listing.
- In addition to today’s listing, SLI stock was added to the VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals EFT (NYSEARCA:REMX).
- These additions provide the potential for increased capital inflows into SLI stock.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.