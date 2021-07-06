Solana (SOL) Price Predictions: How High Can DeFi Take the SOL Crypto?

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is one of the hottest topics in cryptocurrency. With that in mind, Solana (CCC:SOL-USD) is one crypto that truly emphasizes DeFi, and a new fundraiser is netting the developers some serious cash for expanding its network. As such, investors are seeking out Solana (SOL) price predictions.
Solana is one of the largest cryptos in terms of market capitalization, and it represents one of the largest blockchain ecosystems for DApp creation. The goal of the company is to make DeFi more easily accessible to every person, and welcome users from regular crypto fans to institutions looking to help spur the commodification of decentralized finance.
Today, Solana is riding high after a very successful funding round. Solrise Finance, the fund management branch of Solana, conducted a funding round in which the network made $3.4 million. Investments came from a number of blockchain venture capital outfits, like Delphi Digital, DeFi Alliance and Skyvision Capital.
Solana (SOL) Price Predictions: How High Can SOL Go?
Solana saw only a slight bump upward today thanks to the news, gaining just 1%. However, trading volume is up over 8%, and investor sentiment on SOL is quite high. In fact, #Solana was trending on Twitter earlier in the morning, with users promoting their own groups within the SOL network.
Right now, SOL is trading at $33.69. Where might SOL prices be going in the near future? Let’s take a look at some Solana (SOL) price predictions and see:
- CoinPriceForecast is predicting a price of $64.13 by the year’s end.
- The Economy Forecast Agency is not as bullish, predicting that the price of SOL will stagnate. At the end of 2021, they predict Solana will be worth just $37.54.
- By July 2022, WalletInvestor thinks Solana can grow to triple its current size. Their forecast suggests a price of $105.71.
- Gov Capital’s prediction is even more bullish. Their July 2022 price prediction for SOL is $125.10.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.