Where to Buy the Bone Crypto: 2 Ways You Can Start Digging for BONE

Increasingly, the crypto world is turning toward decentralized exchanges and governance tokens. Luckily for investors with these interests, Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) is finally breaking into these spaces with its new DEX. ShibaSwap, and its support for Bone (CCC:BONE-USD), are allowing for a vastly increased use of Shiba Inu and its sibling tokens. Now, investors want to know where to buy the Bone crypto.
Today is Shibapendence Day, according to the SHIB developers. A blog post officially announced the launch of ShibaSwap, the DEX of the Shiba Inu token ecosystem. And within this DEX, crypto investors will find a new token — Bone.
With an ecosystem like Shiba Inu, there is a lot going on. Staking SHIB yields different rewards depending on which staking function you use. Dogecoin Killer (CCC:LEASH-USD), the sibling of SHIB, also yields various results. Bone seeks to allow the community to decide on future changes within this ecosystem through governance.
Where to Buy the Bone Crypto as ShibaSwap Launches
Governance tokens are popular within blockchain ecosystems, especially communities relating to DeFi. They allow investors themselves to decide on upgrades, and they allow power to move away from the centralized body of developers. Bone will facilitate these community votes on upgrades, and will also allow for investors to decide on what liquidity pairings they want to see added to the ecosystem.
Owning Bone gives one voting rights. The more Bone you own out of the 250 million total supply, the more voting power you possess. As such, investors are seeking out where to buy their own, so they can start accruing governance power.
Well, there are two ways to accumulate Bone. One is by buying it directly. This can only be done through ShibaSwap, and you can only swap Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) for Bone. If you don’t want to swap your Ethereum, or if you own any SHIB or LEASH, you can stake these on ShibaSwap to passively earn Bone.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.