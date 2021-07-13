XELA Stock: What Investors Are Saying as the Short Squeeze Continues in Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock is continuing to head higher on Tuesday thanks to retail traders holding firm with their short-squeeze of XELA.
That short squeeze started yesterday and is saw shares of XELA stock run higher as retail investors piled into the company. The extra interest in Exela Technologies comes from Reddit and social media traders that are looking to push shorts out of the company.
Exela Technologies becoming the target of a short squeeze is no surprise. The company has a high short interest of 26% and was even named as a candidate for such a movement by experts. As such, today’s movement makes sense for those paying attention.
And there are more than just a few people keeping an eye on XELA stock. Retail traders are taking to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) today to discuss the rise of the stock. Let’s take a look at what some of them have to say below!
$XELA breaking out , now at $4.80 after topping out at $5.45 , wait for a pullback to $ 4.30 before buying or wait till end of day to assess its potential to move higher#StocksToWatch
— Tofiq Fazlullah (@TOFIQFAZL) July 13, 2021
$XELA This is the move I was waiting for last week. Really nice
— Bogeyman (@Bogeyman_Calls) July 13, 2021
$XELA holding strong ✊🏼🤘🏼see y’all in the Bahamas. Will be holding the entire time 😉 pic.twitter.com/fja1WPiUN5
— Mr.BoltTrade (@MrChaseMcBolt) July 13, 2021
Yes $XELA is moving as expected the stock is doing a great break out , put your eyes on $CTIB for a potential move like that of $WORX
— Hannah Dixon (@hiannaxd) July 13, 2021
Told y’all this morning! $XELA trending #1 right now. This one is going parabolic 🚀🚀🚀🚀🙌🏽💥 https://t.co/DSGAH8FDAP
— Sharmila H. Viswasam (@RealtorStarShar) July 13, 2021
With all this extra talk about XELA stock today, the shares are seeing incredibly high trading. As of this writing, more than 350 million shares have changed hands. That’s a massive increase compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 38.3 million shares.
XELA stock was up 43.2% as of Tuesday afternoon.
