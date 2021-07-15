YVR Stock: Could Liquid Media Group Be the Next Short-Squeeze Stock?

This decade marks the beginning of a divergence in investment strategies. Sure, there are the typical long-term investors looking for stable growth. And yes, there are the short sellers who seeks to make gains from a company’s failure. But, short-squeeze investing is one of the fastest-growing strategies for retail traders looking to make a buck. These investors are constantly seeking out the next short squeeze — looking for low volume, low market capitalization, high short interest. Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) offers investors just that. And these investors have taken notice; YVR stock is seeing huge gains today from concentrated buying.
Liquid Media Group is a Canadian company that helps content creators carry out their visions from ideation to execution. The company seeks to be an all-in-one package for creators across the media, entertainment and gaming industries. Furthermore, Liquid provides data analytics, financing, production services and monetization assistance, among many other more specific services for in-between steps.
Recently, the company is taking pains to further expand its business model. CEO Ronald Thomson notes the increased consumption of content from the coronavirus pandemic as ushering in a new need to keep up with demand. In doing this, Liquid Media is acquiring a number of media companies like Indieflix and Filmocracy.
YVR Stock Gains as Short-Squeeze Play
Liquid Media has a very robust vision for its future, but it seems like short sellers don’t see things eye-to-eye. In fact, short interest on the stock is very high, as institutions see economic reopening as a heel to Liquid Media’s expansive shift. As such, the short volume ratio of YVR stock is high, at 32.45%.
The high short volume of YVR stock is incentivizing a short squeeze among retail traders today. With a low trading volume of 2 million shares per day, and a very small market cap of just $35.6 million, the essentials for a price rocket are there. Buyers are flocking en masse to YVR today, as evidenced by the stock’s massive trading volume of 115 million. The results are assuredly quite pleasing; YVR is up by nearly 50% on the day’s session.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.