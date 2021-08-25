ADA Crypto: 15 Things to Know Ahead of the Cardano Alonzo Hard Fork

Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) is preparing for its Alonzo hard fork and there’s a few things crypto traders need to know about ADA undergoes that change.
Let’s dive into the Alonzo hard fork below!
- First off, it’s important to understand that Cardano has set periods of time for its development.
- These different periods include various focuses for moving the network forward.
- They’re called eras by the crypto and ADA has five of them in total.
- They are Byron, Shelley, Goguen, Basho, and Voltaire.
- Cardano is currently in the Shelley era, but it’s approaching the end of it.
- Goguen will start when the company introduces smart contracts.
- These are codes that operate on their own when certain conditions are met.
- The Alonzo hard fork will add the ability for anyone to introduce their own smart contracts to the blockchain.
- The exact date for when this will happen is unknown but Cardano is aiming for the third quarter of this year.
- It’s also worth pointing out that the Alonzo hard fork will also happen in three main stages.
- These are called Alonzo Blue, Alonzo White, and Alonzo Purple.
- Each of these stages will see the tests for smart contracts expand as more developers are brought in.
- This allows developers to find and remove bugs from the blockchain ahead of the official switch over to the Goguen era.
- Crypto traders are jumping into ADA ahead of the change.
- Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen ADA steadily increase as higher volume trading takes place.
ADA was largely unmoved over a 24-hor period as of Wednesday morning.
