Apes and NFTs: Solana Price Predictions Surge as SOL Becomes the No. 10 Crypto

Solana (CCC:SOL-USD) is rapidly gaining, moving to new all-time highs and landing on crypto investors’ radars. The Solana network is now one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world, and it has apes and NFTs to thank for that. A recent non-fungible token (NFT) sale is allowing Solana to blow previous highs out of the water and sparking an interest in Solana price predictions.
Crypto and apes go hand-in-hand. When the retail investing world took on the ape as its spirit animal, it naturally bled into the crypto world; after all, many of those short squeeze investors called themselves apes are the same ones going big on cryptocurrency and DeFi. So naturally, Solana made a point to co-opt the ape through products like the Sol Ape decentralized exchange.
Recently, Solana held an NFT art sale on its blockchain, called the Degenerate Apes NFT sale. For six SOL, users could mint their very own non-fungible gorilla. The 10,000 gorillas sold out in just eight minutes. The rapid purchasing of these tokens was enough to boost Solana’s trade volume by over $2.5 billion. And while reports say the sale was mostly smooth, with negligible gas fees and smooth transactions, the team still took to Twitter to apologize to the buyers who may have missed their shot at an ape token.
How High Can Apes and NFTs Take Solana Price Predictions?
The unprecedented NFT sale is propelling SOL far beyond all-time highs; as it stands right now, the coin is worth about $73, leaving previous $56 highs in the dust. The crypto has also accrued a mass of capital, allowing it to surge to the tenth-largest digital currency in the world with its $21 billion in market capitalization.
But just how high can it go? Let’s take a look at some Solana price predictions and see.
- CoinPriceForecast thinks Solana is primed for some monolithic gains. The outlet predicts a year-end valuation of $137 for SOL.
- DigitalCoin’s prediction for SOL is calling for the coin to reach $107 by the end of the year.
- WalletInvestor thinks Solana can reach a high of $137.70 by August of 2022.
- Gov Capital’s even more bullish one-year prediction for SOL suggests the coin will be worth $179.53 by next August.
