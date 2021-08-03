APT Stock: Why One Expert Thinks You Should Prep for Lockdown 2.0 With Alpha Pro Tech

Vaccine hesitancy is undoing a lot of progress made to stop the coronavirus pandemic. The phenomenon slows inoculation enough to allow the virus to mutate into more transmissible forms. Now, the U.S. must fret the delta variant, which makes up a vast majority of new cases, infecting both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. The illness is tearing through with the same fervor as the original virus. As such, lockdown talk is once again a stark reality we might have to deal with it. Therefore, investors are chasing down the best potential lockdown plays, and one influencer thinks it can be found in Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) stock.
Will Meade is a former hedge fund manager and a popular stock picker on Twitter. Meade is developing his own cult following of retail investors, thanks to his savviness in picking out short squeezes and penny-stock pumps before they happen. Today, he’s pointing out a new stock for investors to keep on their radars.
Alpha Pro Tech is Meade’s lockdown pick of choice. As local governments begin to re-enforce their mask mandates, chatter is heating up about what else is coming back: Could restaurants be re-shuttered? Will gyms close back down to prevent the spread of delta? As such, Meade has been picking out plays that benefit most from these re-closures.
APT Stock a Valuable Play as Mask-Wearing Picks Back Up
Meade is tweeting today about APT stock being an appealing play right now. The company, which manufacturers face masks, is a no-brainer to Meade; he is selling his pick by referencing the numerous companies who are making all customers wear masks in stores once again.
The argument for APT stock is quite convincing, as we see the number of mask-mandating cities growing by the day. As such, investors in APT are buying in. About 3.3 million shares of the stock are trading today, much higher than the daily average of 1.5 million.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.