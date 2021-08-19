DLO Stock: 10 Things to Know About Fintech DLocal as Shares Fly

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock is on the rise today as investors take interest in the company following its recent earnings report.
Let’s take a look at what investors need to know about DLO stock below!
- DLocal is a financial tech company with a focus on powering payments in emerging countries.
- This allows global merchants to connect to merchants in emerging markets across 30 countries.
- That includes countries in APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.
- Positive earnings news in the second quarter of 2021 is behind today’s upward momentum for DLO stock.
- That starts with its diluted earnings per share coming in at 5.7 cents in Q2.
- That’s better than Wall Street’s estimate of 5 cents for the period.
- It’s also nearly double the 2.6 cents in diluted earnings per share from the same time last year.
- In addition to this, DLocal reported revenue of $59 million in its most recent quarter.
- That’s easily better than analysts’ estimates of $40.51 million.
- It’s also a 186% jump year-over-year from the company’s revenue of $20.6 million.
Sebastian Kanovich, CEO of DLocal, said this about the news pushing DLO stock higher today.
‘Our singular focus is on making the complex simple, redefining the online payments experience in emerging markets. Through one direct API, one technology platform, and one contract, which we collectively refer to as the One dLocal model, we enable global enterprise merchants to get paid (pay-in) and to make payments (pay-out) online in a safe and efficient manner.”
DLO stock is also seeing heavy trading on today’s earnings news. As of this writing, more than 6 million shares have changed hands. That’s quite the jump from the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.1 million shares.
DLO stock was up 24.6% as of Thursday afternoon.
