Dogecoin Price Predictions: How High Can Naomi Osaka’s ‘Love’ Take DOGE?

Athletes are becoming increasingly exposed to crypto, thanks in large part to sponsorships. Exchange giant FTX has made a splash in the world of athletics with its Major League Baseball (MLB) partnership. The NFL’s number one overall pick from the 2021 draft has inked a sponsorship deal with Blockfolio. Meanwhile, Tom Brady has been giving speeches about his Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) laser eyes at crypto conferences. Now, a new athlete is making the leap into crypto via Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) and spurring interest in Dogecoin price predictions.
Naomi Osaka is one of the first tennis stars to be all in on crypto, although her entry into the space is different from other athletes. Many have been foraying into digital currency through lucrative partnerships, which are often accommodated by curated portfolios of high-growth cryptocurrencies. However, Osaka reveals that she found interest in the space through crypto Twitter.
An interview with Bloomberg reveals Osaka’s interest in crypto, particularly with Dogecoin. “I know that online, everything is getting bigger,” she says. “I remember reading about Dogecoin.” Now, the tennis powerhouse is entering into the non-fungible token (NFT) sphere, revealing a collection of tennis tokens that investors can buy ahead of the U.S. Open.
The news comes as another female athletic tour de force launches her own NFT collection. Legendary Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is unveiling her collection of tokens today at the same time as Osaka’s announcement.
Dogecoin Price Predictions Come Into the Fold as Osaka Joins Bulls
Osaka’s comments on Dogecoin and crypto in general add her to a list of dozens of celebrities who are jumping into this new frontier of finance. And, they are helping to bring further attention to DOGE as it attempts to bridge the gap between meme coin and lucrative investment. With this news, let’s take a look at some Dogecoin price predictions and see where the coin is heading:
- CoinPriceForecast suggests DOGE can hit a price of 53 cents by the end of the year.
- DigitalCoin is forecasting a price of 41 cents for the crypto by December.
- The Economy Forecast Agency is calling for losses on Dogecoin’s value before the end of 2021. Their December forecast prices DOGE in at just 20 cents.
- Gov Capital’s one-year prediction suggests that Dogecoin prices will largely stagnate over the next 12 months. By August 2022, the outlet says the coin will appreciate only six cents, to a price of 33 cents.
- WalletInvestor’s one-year forecast is more bullish than its peer’s. The outlet predicts a 52-cent price for DOGE by August of next year.