Epik Prime Price Predictions: How High Can NFTs and a Huobi Listing Take the EPIK Crypto?

The non-fungible token (NFT) craze may have faltered slightly through the summer, but things are certainly picking back up now. With both individuals and large institutions adding NFTs to their holdings this week, a new wave of interest is being sparked. And today, a different kind of NFT is taking the industry by storm. Epik Prime (CCC:EPIK-USD) aims to bring NFTs to video games, and it’s getting plenty of help from the Huobi Global exchange. Now, investors are searching for Epik Prime price predictions.
EPIK is the crypto token of the Epik Prime NFT marketplace; the marketplace is a platform through which users can purchase non-fungible cosmetic items for video games. Its first private sale took place early in the summer and saw 124 million tokens for sale. The company has already inked plenty of deals with major video game labels, and it has produced millions of dollars in product.
Epik Prime Price Predictions: Where Can EPIK Go After Huobi Prime Launch?
Today, the crypto network is seeing some shine thanks to its listing on Huobi Global’s Prime platform. Huobi Global is one of the largest exchanges in the world, and its Huobi Prime platform is a big deal for a burgeoning crypto. It presents potential buyers with only what it considers to be the most cutting-edge blockchain technology; the listing will certainly help to expose EPIK to a broad new audience of buyers.
The listing is not just a big cosign of Epik Prime’s technology; it also is a great stamp of legitimacy for the network. With scams becoming more common in crypto, investors can be afraid of something they don’t recognize or understand. However, a Huobi Prime listing means EPIK has been evaluated at a microscopic level by the Huobi team, a renowned group within the crypto space.
Investors would like to know what’s next for Epik Prime with this huge exchange launch. Currently, EPIK is trading at about $1.20. And, as one of the newer cryptos available to the public, Epik Prime price predictions are high in demand but low in supply. WalletInvestor thinks EPIK will grow to $3.75 by next August, representing a year-over-year gain of 212.5%. Meanwhile, DigitalCoin forecast a price of $1.85 for EPIK by the end of this year.
