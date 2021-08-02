Short Squeeze Stocks: MDIA, FLGC and 3 Other Stocks Experts Think Are Ready to Pop

Investors are beginning to rely less on the r/WallStreetBets subreddit as it undergoes internal changes. Rather, the Reddit community is blossoming out, with countless other investment boards cropping up, as well as Telegram communities where investors can better engage with one another on picks. However, make no mistake — short squeeze stocks are not going anywhere.
Never before has the short percentage of a stock’s float been more important than its price-to-earnings ratio. But now, with short squeeze investing becoming one of the most popular modes of stock trading for retail investors this year, things are different. Institutions, web developers and countless others are racing to create tools that will help investors find short squeeze plays to bet on by measuring new statistics that previously were not of much importance to stock picking.
Fintel is one of the leading groups in the short squeeze investing wave. The data-tracking service provides some of the best insights into a stock’s short interest. Indeed, one of the most robust short squeeze stock finders available is the group’s Short Squeeze Screener. The screener weighs six different variables and then rates each stock with an aggregate score. The result is a list of plays that are ordered by their likelihood to see a short squeeze each week.
With all of this being said, let’s take a look at the most probable short squeeze stocks of the week, as selected by Fintel.
Most Likely Short Squeeze Stocks, Ranked by Fintel
- The stock most likely to be a short squeeze stock this week is Mediaco Holding Co. (NASDAQ:MDIA). The stock tops the list with a rating of 98.53. MDIA stock is already seeing a vast upswing in buying; 4.8 million shares are trading today against the average 2.4 million MDIA typically sees. MDIA is up 13.5%.
- Second is Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC). The cannabis play is only just below MDIA, with a score of 98.42.
- Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) takes the third spot with a score of 97.53.
- Fourth is SCWorx C0rp. (NASDAQ:WORX), with a score of 97.25. The supply-chain company has a whopping 53% of its float short.
- Rounding out the top five is Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED), with a score of 96.54.
