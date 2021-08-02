WISH Stock: A Former Google Exec Just Joined the ContextLogic Rocketship

Discount e-commerce player ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) has been making headlines recently. Many retail investors in WISH stock have been pounding the table on this company for some time on popular social media platforms. This is for various reasons.
Some seem to view this stock as simply undervalued relative to its long-term growth potential. That’s understandable, given ContextLogic’s current market capitalization of “only” $6.4 billion.
Others view this stock as a potential short squeeze play, in the right environment. While WISH stock currently only has a short percent of float around 8.5%, the short squeeze narrative remains strong with this stock.
That said, it appears today’s 5% move higher is based on another factor investors are pricing in. Let’s take a look at what drove today’s pop in WISH stock.
WISH Stock Higher on Executive Announcement
Today, ContextLogic announced that Tarun Jain has been appointed as chief product officer. This move is effective immediately and will be a key role in ContextLogic’s executive team.
Currently, the company’s work on expanding its existing product lines and finding new and innovated revenue streams will be dependent upon strong leadership. Jain’s background as a former Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) executive is a big deal. Investors seem to be placing their bets that Jain’s leadership can take WISH stock in the right direction.
According to CEO Piotr Szulczewski, “Tarun is a talented product manager with a wealth of industry experience across the e-commerce, payments, ads and user growth space, as well as data and analytics. He will play a vital role in the evolution of our existing products, while also driving the development of innovative new products and revenue streams to fuel further growth.”
Indeed, as a relatively new player in a highly competitive and fast-growing e-commerce space, ContextLogic is likely going to need to innovate its way forward. Investors are hoping this appointment is just what the doctor ordered. Time will tell.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.