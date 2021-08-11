XRP Price Predictions: How High Can Red-Hot XRP Soar in 2021?

Today, investors in XRP (CCC:XRP-USD) have a lot to consider. Along with expert XRP price predictions, crypto investors may be intrigued to know why XRP is moving so violently to the upside. Indeed, over the past week, XRP is up 33%. Today, this cryptocurrency has posted impressive gains of 17% at the time of writing. Crypto is generally a volatile asset class, but these moves are noteworthy nonetheless.
One of the key reasons for today’s rise in XRP is an improvement in the crypto’s legal standing with its ongoing battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to recent reports, the SEC hasn’t been as forthcoming as the judge presiding over the case would like to see. Ripple’s defense team has not received key discovery documents from the SEC. Investors are now seemingly pricing in a greater probability of Ripple walking away unscathed from this debacle.
It may be too soon to tell what the outcome of XRP’s legal woes will be. However, crypto investors are jumping aboard the XRP bandwagon in a big way today. Let’s see where the experts think XRP could be headed from here.
XRP Price Predictions
For reference, XRP is currently trading at $0.97 per token, at the time of writing.
- CoinTelegraph lists a high probability XRP will hit $1 in the days to come. Indeed, given how close XRP is to this target, it seems this site is right on the money.
- FxStreet suggests a 300% increase to more than $3 per token is feasible for XRP from here.
- Coinquora lists a bullish price target of $4.67 per XRP token. Additionally, the site notes a worst-case scenario of $0.59 per token, if things don’t work out.
- Coinpedia lists a 2021 bull and bear case scenario for XPR of $1.44 and $0.56, respectively.
- WalletInvestor cites one-year and five-year forecasts of $1.15 and $2.62, respectively, for XRP.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.