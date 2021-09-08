8 Things to Know About Aethlon Medical as Investors Send AEMD Stock Soaring Today

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock is rising higher on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the company.
The gains for AEMD stock today come as retail traders on social media boost the shares up higher. Several prominent stock trading accounts on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are highlighting the shares, which is putting extra attention on them.
Of course, those extra eyes on AEMD stock also come with heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 59 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 947,000 shares.
Now that we know why AEMD stock is soaring today, here’s what traders need to know about it.
AEMD Stock Details
- Aethlon Medical is developing immunotherapeutic technologies to battle infectious diseases and cancer.
- That includes augmenting the body’s natural defenses with its Aethlon Hemopurifier.
- This targets diseases that are often protected from the immune system and missed by traditional medication.
- The Aethlon Hemopurifier is currently undergoing clinical trials approved by the FDA.
- Aethlon Medical was founded in 1999 and is based out of San Diego, Calif.
- AEMD has raised a total of $30.1 million across 13 rounds of funding.
- Its most recent funding round brought in $12.43 million and took place on June 10, 2021.
- The company’s market capitalization is sitting at $80.932 million.
AEMD stock was up 40.3% as of Wednesday morning.
There’s more stock market news from today investors will want to know about below!
We’ve got all the latest stock coverage with our deep dives into the market. Among that is the latest Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) news, why shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are on the rise, as well as what to know about new stock Toast (NYSE:TOST). You can find all of that at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Dear MRIN Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Oct. 1
- SOFI Stock Price Prediction: Why Analyst Sees 65% Upside Potential for SoFi Technologies
- TOST Stock IPO: 7 Things to Know as Toast Starts Trading Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed