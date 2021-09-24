China Crypto Ban: 13 Things for Investors to Know About the Latest Crackdown News

A China crypto ban has gone into effect and it’s playing havoc with the digital assets and stocks connected to them.
Let’s jump into that news below with a look at what all the ban entails.
- The China crypto ban has several regulators in the country introducing new blocks on cryptocurrency.
- Among them is the country’s central bank, which no longer allows its use for transactions or trading.
- In addition to this securities and foreign exchange regulators are also putting a stop to crypto trades heading out of the country.
- This creates a system where crypto can’t be used in China and companies overseas can’t interact with it in the country.
- That means that crypto exchanges won’t be able to service users in China.
- Among those is Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), which is seeing its shares drop on the news.
- In fact, several other companies connected to crypto are also falling today.
- On that same note, cryptos such as Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), and Litecoin (CCC:LTC-USD) are also dropping today.
- China banning crypto is doing major damage today but the writing was on the wall.
- The country’s cabinet announced back in May that it was going to crack down on cryptocurrency.
- Even so, it looks like investors were expecting stricter restrictions rather than a full-on ban.
