LCID Stock: What Lucid Motors Investors Are Saying Today Following the Big EPA Range Rating News

Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock is on the move today as investors continue to rally shares higher following an amazing range rating from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
That rating from the EPA set a range of up to 520 miles per charge for the electric vehicle (EV) company’s Lucid Air Dream Edition R. That’s great news considering its rivals in the space are offering EVs with ranges 100 miles or more behind that number.
However, the big question is if Lucid will be able to meet production demands. Chip shortages from the pandemic hit LCID and delayed the launch of its EVs. We’ve got to point that out as the company has yet to actually sell a single vehicle.
Taking into account those two factors, let’s see what LCID stock investors have to say today.
LCID Stock Reddit Talk
“LCID let’s 🚀 🌙 🌚 Bagholding at $25 and almost in the money. Can we get a delivery date too???” — caveatemptor77
“The week I gave up on LCID calls. Guess I try Puts cuz even a believer knows this shit is priced too high.” — PrincPaco
“Sold my LCID December 20 strike calls for a 50% gain and thought I was a genius. AMA” — thesmiter1
LCID Stock Twitter Tweets
$LCID moving strong today, lots of good news recently and lots of PR in the near future.
— Mickey Bigelow (@bullstbigelow1) September 17, 2021
Out $LCID short term calls. Best trade of the year for me. Still holding my JAN 2022 $30 calls. pic.twitter.com/HRRKW3Zo4G
— Sean (@super8sean) September 17, 2021
$LCID straight up beast mode! Bout to knock out that $23 wall! pic.twitter.com/IsCMYowz6T
— DreDay (@drezonfiya) September 17, 2021
LCID stock is already seeing heavy trading early on Friday. As of this writing, more than 21 million shares of the stock have traded. To put that in perspective, that’s a massive increase over its daily average trading volume of about 15.1 million shares.
LCID stock was up 10.2% as of Friday morning and is up 132% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.