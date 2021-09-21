RWLK Stock Short-Squeeze Watch: What to Know as ReWalk Robotics Investors Burn the Shorts

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock is surging higher on Tuesday as a short-squeeze has retail and meme stock traders pumping up the shares.
The medical device company that creates exoskeletons that help disabled people walk again is catching the eye of investors despite a lack of news today. Instead, it looks like a typical case of traders on social media coming together to push shares higher.
This has several major stock trader accounts on Twitter calling out RWLK stock as it soars higher today. Some are noting its price target of $3.50 per share as a good reason to boost it higher. For comparison, the stock was trading at $1.30 per share when markets closed on Monday.
So while retail investors come together to burn shorts of RWLK stock, what does this mean for the average trader? There’s no harm in keeping an eye on the stock but don’t go all-in on it without expecting some risk.
RWLK is firmly in the penny stock territory, which means it’s easy for traders to manipulate with its low entry price. That means we might see the stock fall again once this short-squeeze stops rallying shares higher. When that happens, you don’t want to be the one taking losses for other traders’ profit.
Of course, a short-squeeze comes with heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 95 million shares of RWLK stock have changed hands. That’s a major increase over its daily average trading volume of just 405,000 shares.
RWLK stock was up 40% as of Tuesday morning.
