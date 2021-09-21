Space Stocks: 12 Things for Spire Global Investors to Know as SPIR Stock Rockets Today

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) stock is on the rise Tuesday despite a lack of news from the space satellite company today.
So why are shares of SPIR stock heading higher today? Let’s jump into that below!
- It likely has less to do with the company itself and more to do with yesterday’s mini stock market crash.
- Investors sold off shares amid a turbulent market on Monday and that pulled several stocks lower.
- SPIR stock was among these as its shares took a roughly 4% beating during trading yesterday.
- Now that the panic is over, traders appear to be buying back positions in companies, which has many others rising alongside Spire Global today.
- Backing up this idea is the heavy trading that SPIR stock is experiencing today.
- As of this writing, more than 9 million shares of the stock have been traded.
- That’s a massive surge compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of only about 457,000 shares.
- There’s another possible reason that investors are taking interest in SPIR stock today.
- The company announced last week plans to acquire exactEarth.
- It’s using a mix of cash and stock to purchase the company for $161.2 million.
- It’s also possible that some investors are taking advantage of yesterday’s dip to enter SPIR stock ahead of this acquisition closing.
- The stock’s price has been between the $10 and $15 range lately with a consensus buy rating and $17 price target.
SPIR stock was up 17.4% as of Tuesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.