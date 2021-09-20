Upcoming IPOs: 6 New Stocks to Keep on Your Radar This Week

It’s going to be a busy week for initial public offerings (IPOs) and we’re collecting a list of some of the biggest upcoming ones to keep an eye on.
We’ve seen quite a few major IPOs already this year and that doesn’t look to be slowing down. Several of the players on today’s list are looking to raise more than $700 million from their IPOs.
Let’s jump into those IPOs below!
Upcoming IPOs: Freshworks (FRSH)
Freshworks provides a business software-as-a-service (SaaS) for customer support and IT projects. It plans to raise $969 million through its IPO.
Upcoming IPOs: Knowlton (KDC)
Knowlton is a Canadian maker of home, beauty, and personal care products. The company plans to draw in $986 million from its IPO.
Upcoming IPOs: Toast (TOST)
Toast provides mobile and digital payment processing, as well as other services for restaurants. It’s hoping to raise up to $782.6 million from its IPO.
Upcoming IPOs: Remitly (RELY)
Remitly provides a mobile payment service for international money transfers. The company is looking to bring in $487 million from its IPO.
Upcoming IPOs: Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)
Brilliant Earth Group is a digital-first retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry. It wants to raise up to $267 million from its IPO.
Upcoming IPOs: Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
Argo Blockchain is a blockchain technology company focused on large-scale crypto mining. The company is expecting to pull in $138 million from its IPO.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.