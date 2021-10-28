DBGI Stock: The Amazon Prime Deal That Has Digital Brands Investors Cheering Today

Digital Brands (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock is gaining on Thursday thanks to a deal bringing it to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime.
A news release from the company explains that it launched its DSTLD brand on Amazon Prime. The company offers up a “curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands,” for customers to purchase and enjoy.
According to Digital Brands, this deal is better than it acting as a third-party seller on Amazon. This has it expecting both short-term and long-term benefits from listing on Prime. In addition to this, the company notes that its brand store will launch on Amazon over the next three days. This will include videos and branded content from the company.
Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands, said the following about the Amazon Prime deal moving DBGI stock today.
“We are excited to finally move into our growth phase, and believe these programs will show the power of our platform and the growth opportunity for Q4 of 2021 and 2022.”
DBGI is running higher today with heavier-than-normal trading of its stock. This has some 98 million shares being traded as of this writing. That’s a major increase over the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2.3 million shares.
DBGI stock was up 56.8% as of Thursday afternoon.
