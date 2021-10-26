Redbox IPO: What RDBX Stock Investors Are Saying Following Yesterday’s Red-Hot Debut

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 26, 2021, 11:45 am EDT

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) stock is flying high on Tuesday following the company’s initial public offering (IPO) yesterday!

However, Redbox didn’t use an actual IPO to go public. Instead, the company chose a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger for its public debut. This saw it combining with Seaport Global.

The company’s first day of trading went well for it as shares climbed more than 20% by the time normal trading hours ended. That momentum is continuing into today and investors are excited about what lies ahead for RDBX stock.

RDBX stock is looking for another strong day with heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 12 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a major increase over its daily average trading volume of about 302,000 shares.

RDBX stock was up 32.6% as of Tuesday morning.

