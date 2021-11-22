AMC Stock Price Predictions: Where Are Shares of AMC Entertainment Headed?

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is on the rise Monday and we’re diving into the most recent price predictions investors need to know about.
But before we get too far into this, don’t forget that AMC is a meme stock. Shares are subject to a fair bit of volatility as traders on Reddit and other forms of social media hype them up. Keep that in mind when considering an investment in the company.
Alright, let’s jump into price predictions for AMC stock below!
AMC Stock Price Predictions
Currently, there are seven analysts offering 12-month price predictions for AMC stock. The median target price among them is $6 per share. That comes with a high of $16 per share and a low of $1 per share for the stock.
While we’re at it, it’s also worth noting that the consensus rating for AMC stock is sell. That comes from three analysts with hold ratings and six analysts with sell ratings.
The skepticism surrounding AMC makes sense considering its status as a meme stock. Continued fears of lockdowns from the coronavirus may also be playing a part in the bearish sentiment analysts have for the shares.
AMC stock is seeing decent movement during Monday morning trading. As of this writing, more than 10 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s still a ways off from the company’s daily average trading volume of 58 million shares.
AMC stock is up 3.3% as of Monday morning and is up 2,000.5% since the start of the year.
