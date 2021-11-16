BIMI Stock: 10 Things to Know About BIMI International Medical as Shares Rocket

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock is on the rise Tuesday and we’re diving into all the latest details about the company.
Let’s get right into today’s news below!
- BIMI International Medical is a health industry founded in 2006.
- It took on its current name in 2019 when it reorganized from NF Energy Saving.
- This also saw it switch its main business over to healthcare.
- The company’s focus is on “consumer-directed health products and related services.”
- BIMI International Medical has a market capitalization of $35.759 million.
- The big news moving BIMI stock higher today is its Q3 earnings report.
- That includes revenue of $13.78 million.
- This is a 345.7% increase compared to the $3.09 million reported during the same time last year.
- The company also saw its gross profit for the quartet come in at $2.03 million.
- That’s a massive 688.7% surge from its gross profit of $1.77 million in the same period of the year prior.
Tiewei Song, CEO of BIMI International Medical, said the following in the earnings report boosting BIMI stock today.
“We are glad to achieve significant revenue growth in the third quarter. The growth was mainly driven by the increase in sales of wholesale pharmaceuticals. Contributing to the increase in revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was the operations of our recently-acquired five hospitals.”
The earnings news today also has BIMI stock seeing heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 102 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a major increase over the company’s daily average trading volume of about 5.4 million shares.
BIMI stock is up 53.4% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed