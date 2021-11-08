BLBX Stock: 7 Things to Know as Blackboxstocks Prepares for a Nasdaq Uplisting

Last week, popular trading platform TradeStation announced it as planning to go public through a SPAC merger. This news was quick to spark discussion around the question of whether TradeStation was destined to become the next Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD). This week has brought some more exciting news on that front as a lesser-known name prepares to move from over-the-counter status to the Nasdaq. Investors who learned to trade on Blackboxstocks (OTCMKTS:BLBX) will soon be able to trade BLBX stock on a major exchange.
The company describes itself as the market’s most user-friendly tool for options trading. However, BLBX stock hasn’t traded well recently. Shares have plunged more than 6% today as of this writing.
What else should investors know as BLBX stock prepares to make the jump to the Nasdaq? Let’s find out.
BLBX Stock Uplisting: What to Know
- As part of the uplisting, Blackboxstocks plans to raise $9 million through offering 1.4 million shares priced at $6.99. It filed for this IPO in early October 2021.
- Between June 2020 and June 2021, the company reported $5 million in revenue.
- Users are required to subscribe to the company for its full services and pay either a monthly or yearly fee.
- The company is based in Dallas, Texas. Its platform combines fintech and social media aspects to foster a community of traders.
- The term “black box” refers to the predictive technology the company uses for efficient trading. Boosted by artificial intelligence, it constantly scans all major stock market indices.
- Members who subscribe to the company are offered access to trading education and tutorials. These include in-depth looks into more advanced trading features such as data tables and charting programs.
- Blackboxstocks is also working hard to develop and capitalize on its brand. The company website also features a gear section with an assortment of company clothing, beverage containers and other merchandise.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed