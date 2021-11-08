EVGO Stock: 10 Things to Know About EVgo Following Infrastructure Bill Wins

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) stock is on the move today on news of President Joe Biden’s new infrastructure bill passing.
The House of Representatives passed the $1.2 trillion bill and now it just needs President Biden’s signature to become law. With that comes extra funds to accelerate the U.S.’s adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).
In the case of EVgo, there’s $7.5 billion in funding set aside to create a network of EV charging stations in the U.S. There’s no confirmation if the company will see any of those funds, but investors appear hopeful.
Let’s take a look at what traders interested in EVGO stock need to know about the company following today’s news.
- First off, the company is the largest public fast-charging network for EVs in the U.S.
- That’s thanks to its more than 800 locations around the country.
- It also boasts over 300,000 customer accounts.
- In addition to this, it’s the first one to be powered by 100% renewable energy.
- Currently, EVgo’s chargers can be found in 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states.
- The company was founded in 2010 and made its public earlier this year via a SPAC merger.
- It also recently won several grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
- This will have it installing 350 kW DC fast-charging stations as part of the agency’s Driving PA Forward initiative.
- Cathy Zoi leads the company as its CEO and has been in that role since 2017.
- Prior to that, she served in various other CEO and executive roles at other companies.
EVGO stock was up 16.3% as of Monday morning.
