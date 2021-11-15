Here’s How to Survive the “Retirement Armageddon”

The coronavirus pandemic knocked the U.S. economy off its feet last year. As you may recall, millions of Americans were unemployed, and the U.S. fell into an official recession.
The good news is the U.S. economy is bouncing back. The Atlanta Fed expects GDP growth to reaccelerate from an estimated 2% annual pace in the third quarter to a whopping 8.2% annual pace in the fourth quarter.
The bad news is inflation is on the rise. Last Tuesday, the Labor Department announced that its Producer Price Index (PPI) surged 0.6% in October and is now running at an 8.6% annual pace. Wholesale gasoline prices surged 6.7% in October. Excluding food, energy and trade margins, the core PPI rose 0.4% in October and is running at a 6.2% annual pace in the past 12 months. Service costs accounted for approximately 60% of the PPI increase in October, so much of the rise in wholesale prices is going to be hard to reverse. Vehicle part prices climbed 8.9%, so some price increases are becoming more permanent.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) wasn’t much better. The CPI surged 0.9%. This represents the largest monthly increase in the CPI since June. In the past 12 months, the CPI is now running at a 6.2% annual pace, which is the highest annual pace in 31 years.
The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.6% in October and is up 4.6% in the past 12 months. Food prices increased 0.9% in October, while energy prices soared 4.8%, led by a 12.3% increase in heating oil and a 6.1% increase in gasoline. Natural gas prices also climbed 6.6%, so if it is a cold winter, utility bills will be abnormally higher. In the past 12 months, consumer inflation has been led by a stunning 59.1% increase in energy services, a 49.5% increase in gasoline and a 26.4% increase in used car prices.
That’s a problem.
This inflation has severely impacted folks’ ability to retire. Millions of Americans who worked hard all their lives, thinking they were covered, are now facing a “Retirement Armageddon.”
Northwestern Mutual found that 24% of folks are expecting to retire later than expected. Thirty five percent are tabling retirement for at least another 10 years. In addition, people anticipate that they’ll need more than one million dollars to live comfortably in retirement, up from about $950,000 in 2020.
The reality is that most are concerned that they won’t have enough to afford a comfortable retirement, they won’t have enough in Social Security, or won’t have the money to cover pricey healthcare costs.
So if you ever worry about your financial future — especially when the market becomes turbulent — I completely understand. It’s a scary thing to think about if you’re not prepared.
And believe me, I know how it feels…and I also know that it’s possible to turn it around. I certainly didn’t come from wealth. My father was a stone mason, and I was the first in my family to attend college.
But by the time I completed my MBA from Cal State Hayward, I’d discovered a unique system that changed everything for me — and for thousands of other investors, too.
In the 40 years that followed my discovery, I hired programmers to take that formula and develop a set of tools called the Portfolio Grader. And I put it to all sorts of exciting uses.
I’m proud to say that my stock system helped make me a millionaire by 30…achieve the #1 ranking by the prestigious Hulbert Digest for my 20-year performance… and create a money management firm that at one point managed over $3 billion in assets. In 1999, financial researcher Kenneth A. Stern compared my long-term results among those of the founders of Vanguard, Investor Business Daily, Morningstar and Nobel Prize winner Harry Markowitz. In the resulting book, “Secrets of Investment All-Stars,” Stern concluded that my system had made me “the man that beat them all.”
On a personal level, I’ve built a life of luxury and a trust that’s big enough to take care of my family for generations. So, over the last few years, I’ve set off on a new professional journey: attacking the retirement crisis in America head-on.
The types of strategies I use are normally reserved for the rich and well connected, because the other “quant” guys out there tend to get comfortable on Wall Street. Me, I prefer my homes in Palm Beach and Reno, Nevada, and time spent with my family there.
Here Are the Kinds of Results We’ll Be Targeting
Take, for example, Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), which was considered a small-cap stock back in July 2013.
VIPS isn’t so small anymore, at an $8 billion market cap today. But that summer, it looked ideal for my Breakthrough Stocks strategy.
And you can see in the chart below why I was glad I followed that signal to buy VIPS:
From a tiny, less-than-$5 stock, Vipshop rocketed over $25, which resulted in a whopping 751% return for my subscribers.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
