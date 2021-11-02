Rivian Stock IPO: 7 Things to Know as Rivian (RIVN) Preps to Come Public

We’re still in the middle of a red-hot IPO market. Indeed, investors may have tuned out all the offerings this year — it’s been one of the busiest on record. However, there’s one upcoming IPO that is generating a tremendous amount of attention. The Rivian stock IPO is slated to be among the biggest and most impactful initial public offerings in some time.
There are a number of reasons for this.
Rivian’s status as an early stage electric truck maker provides for an intriguing growth trajectory for investors. Pick-up trucks remain a top-selling vehicle type in the U.S. And Rivian’s upscale design and purported technological innovation could enable these vehicles to take over the market.
Rivian was founded in 2009, and is a company that’s generated a tremendous amount of attention over the past decade. Indeed, this attention comes not only from investors, but industry leaders as well.
Rivian has garnered investments from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Ford (NYSE:F). Amazon’s stake in Rivian is reported to be 20%, a significant bet on an emerging sector with tremendous long-term growth potential.
Accordingly, if Amazon’s on board, one can expect investors to get excited about this one.
Let’s dive into some details of what we know about this upcoming IPO.
What to Know About the Upcoming Rivian Stock IPO
- Rivian is expected to go public some time next week.
- Various estimates have pegged Rivian’s upcoming valuation in the $50 billion to $60 billion range.
- At an expected share price between $57 and $62, Rivian expects to sell 135 million Class A shares.
- Accordingly, this upstart EV company could garner a valuation of more than $60 billion, on a fully diluted basis.
- At this valuation, Rivian could bring in up to $8.4 billion in proceeds.
- Rivian is expected to trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker RIVN.
- Additionally, the company has brought in a range of institutional money already, with the likes of Blackstone, T. Rowe Price, Franklin Templeton, and many other investors jumping aboard.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.