Sandbox Crypto News: The Adidas Partnership Speculation Sending SAND Soaring

Fans of the Sandbox (CCC:SAND-USD) crypto have a lot to be happy about today. The price of the metaverse token has increased 32% the past 24 hours on extremely elevated volume after Adidas tweeted a subtle post about a potential partnership.
The Sandbox official Twitter page tweeted, “Hey @adidasoriginals, impossible is nothing in the Metaverse. What if we invite all of the original thinkers and do-ers to design our future together?”
Adidas responded promptly, replying, “adiVerse anyone? What should we build, together in @TheSandBoxGame?”
It’s very likely that this was a planned exchange. If the Sandbox crypto adds Adidas as a potential partner, this would be a huge development for both parties. The Sandbox operates as a metaverse token with its own game, so a partnership could see Adidas items and clothes added to it. The Sandbox crypto had 500,000 registered wallets and 12,000 virtual landowners on its platform as of earlier this month. Adding an iconic fashion retailer as a partner will undoubtedly help the Sandbox receive increased attention and gain traction as a legitimate project.
As developments progress, fans of the Sandbox crypto have two major questions in mind: What’s next for the Sandbox crypto? And what makes it different from other projects?
The Sandbox Crypto: What’s Next?
The crypto craze has seen no end in sight, and the Sandbox token has provided potential investors with a compelling project. Having just recently broken into the top 50 cryptos based on market capitalization, Sandbox is running on a lot of momentum. However, momentum isn’t the only catalyst driving the token’s price.
The Sandbox team announced that their anticipated game will release on Nov. 29. The game, called Alpha, will allow users to “play, own, create, and govern a virtual metaverse made by players.” Additionally, anyone can join the game and participate in three multiplayer experiences: The NFT Institute, Dungeon of Dum-Yz and Club XYZ.
Furthermore, 5,000 “Alpha passes” will be created. These passes will let players experience additional features in the game and have the possibility to win Alpha NFTs and $1,000 of the Sandbox token. The first 1,000 players will be chosen with a raffle. Then, the remaining 4,000 will be accessible to players performing certain activities.
After anticipating the game for three years while it was in development, fans of Sandbox are anxiously awaiting the metaverse game. All eyes are on the crypto as the team works to ramp up recognition and legitimacy.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.