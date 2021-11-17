SAVA Stock Alert: The SEC Investigation That Has Cassava Sciences Cratering Today

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock is on the move Wednesday as investors react to reports of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation.
According to the recent reports, Cassava Sciences is facing this investigation over data in its Alzheimer’s drug trial. The investigation seeks to determine if the company manipulated data in its Alzheimer’s drug trial.
What’s interesting about this is that we already know Cassava Sciences is complying with requests by some government agencies for documents. It revealed as much during an SEC filing a few days ago. That adds credence to the claims in the reports that come from people close to the matter.
It’s also not just the SEC that is seeking information from Cassava Sciences. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is also reportedly investigating claims about data manipulation in the Alzheimer’s drug study.
That makes sense as the NIH helped fund that study. The agency provided Cassava Sciences and its partners with $20 million in funding so they could move forward with their clinical trials and drug development, reports Seeking Alpha.
No matter what happens, today’s news isn’t good for SAVA stock. The talk of an SEC investigation has shares of SAVA stock experiencing heavy trading. As a result, some 9 million shares have changed hands as of this writing. That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 8.4 million shares.
SAVA stock is down 21.5% as of noon Wednesday but is still up 583.3% since the start of the year.
