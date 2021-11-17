CEI Stock: What Meme Investors Are Saying as Camber Energy Climbs Higher Today

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday after ESG Clean Energy came to the company’s defense.
ESG Clean Energy put out a statement addressing a recent report made by Kerrisdale Capital. The response letter takes the short report to task and claims that Kerrisdale Capital may still hold a position in CEI stock.
A portion of the response letter covering Camber Energy’s tech reads as follows.
“KC seeks to downplay the size of the potential market for the technology, but Canada’s carbon tax at $40 per metric ton is the highest in the western hemisphere, and it is expected to increase to $170 per ton by 2030.”
So what do holders of CEI stock have to say about today’s news? Let’s check out the chatter below
CEI Stock Twitter Talk
Well, I guess I’m hitching my wagon to $CEI for the next couple days
— The Comedian (@TheComedianJB) November 17, 2021
$CEI welcome back pic.twitter.com/N0UgDRW2jE
— Lloyd Dipmas (@LloydDipmas) November 17, 2021
$CEI pic.twitter.com/LOwo0ns5pd
— Swingerz (@swingerzttm) November 17, 2021
$CEI is going to absolutely obliterate the shorts today when these large buy orders start flowing in.
— AC Slater (@stickystocks2) November 17, 2021
Limit sell order placed in $PROG on the chance it runs again.
Limit sell order placed on $CEI on the chance it comes close to my “comfortable-with-this-loss” sell range.
It’s quite a thing to aspire to be a break even trader. 🤦🏻♂️
— dave (@djunderh2o) November 17, 2021
With the extra attention on CEI stock today, it’s not too surprising that shares are seeing strong trading. As of this writing, more than 146 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well on the way to the company’s daily average trading volume of 203 million shares.
CEI stock is up 21.6% as of Wednesday morning and is up 37.8% since the start of the year.
