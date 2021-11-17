MULN Stock: 15 Things for EV Investors to Know About Newly Public Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock is charging higher on Wednesday as it prepares to show off a new electric vehicle at the LA Auto Show today.
Let’s dive into that news, as well as everything else potential traders need to know about MULN stock.
- The LA Auto Show starts today and Mullen Automotive will be debuting its FIVE EV Crossover SUV at the event.
- The company intends to show off multiple variations of the FIVE EV during the show.
- Other info at the show will include the “powertrain, battery and charging technology” behind the EV.
- It also has an estimated range of 325 miles and can reach a speed of 155 mph with its zero to 60 mph clocking in at 3.2 seconds.
- The reveal event for the FIVE will start at 1:50 p.m. today.
- Mullen Automotive is an emerging EV company that only recently went public.
- Shares of MULN stock started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange on Nov. 5, 2021.
- This was the result of a reverse stock merger with Net Ease.
- Market cap data for the company is currently unavailable.
- Mullen Automotive is based out of Southern California and operates several businesses connected to the EV market.
- The company is focused on offering EV options that are made completely in the U.S.
- That includes multiple factories located around the U.S.
- MULN stock is seeing heavy trading today on its EV news.
- This has some 1.9 million shares changing hands.
- For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 750,000 shares.
MULN stock was up 9.9% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.