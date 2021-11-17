Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, trader! We’re halfway through the week and with that comes a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
Earnings reports, study results, a reverse stock split, and more are behind the biggest stock movers this morning.
Let’s get into the pre-market stock movers news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock is rocketing more than 290% but it’s due to a reverse stock split.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares are surging over 45% higher thanks to insight gained from a recent study.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock is soaring more than 20% following the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares are gaining over 17% as it continues to rally from convertible note news.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock is increasing more than 17% as it makes a debut at the LA Auto show today.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares are rising over 16% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock is climbing more than 16% as it continues its rally from patent news yesterday.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares are getting an over 10% boost after speeding up its manufacturing date for electric vehicles (EVs).
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) stock is jumping more than 10% on agreements from the U.S. Government to purchase its Covid-19 treatment.
- Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares are up close to 10% after ESG Clean Energy responded to a short report.
10 Top Losers
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) stock is diving nearly 18% after the company announced pricing for a public offering.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares are taking an over 10% beating after Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) ended its partnership to develop a Covid-19 pill with the company.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock is heading more than 12% lower with the release of preliminary results for Q3.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares are falling roughly 12% following the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock is dropping over 9% as it continues to settle following a rally on Q3 earnings Monday.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares are losing more than 9% of their value after releasing results for the third quarter of 2021.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock is decreasing about 9% ahead of a virtual roundtable event tomorrow.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares are slipping over 8% following a rally late into trading hours yesterday.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock is dipping roughly 8% after rising Monday on acquisition news.
- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares close out of pre-market stock movers down more than 7% after a rally on Tuesday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.