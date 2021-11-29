Short Squeeze Stocks: PPSI, NUZE and 3 Others Experts Think Are Ready to Pop

Short squeeze stocks are a subject frequently mentioned on social media, and rightfully so. A short squeeze occurs when a heavily shorted stock moves higher. As the stock moves higher, traders who shorted the company must buy back borrowed shares at a higher price, sending the stock price even higher as a result. These short squeezes provide a great opportunity for traders to gain profit as a result of short sellers being forced to capitulate.
Fintel analyzes potential short-squeeze candidates and ranks them on a scale of 0-100, with 100 meaning that a short squeeze is extremely likely and 0 meaning a short squeeze is very unlikely. Its proprietary ranking system is based on several factors, such as borrow fee rates, short interest as a percentage of float, and volume.
With that said, let’s take a look at the top 5 short squeeze stocks based on Fintel’s proprietary model.
Top Short Squeeze Stocks
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) leads the list of short squeeze candidates with a score of 99.31. The energy company is up 29% today and 123% the past month after recently launching a mobile electric vehicle (EV) charging solution. However, short interest ballooned to 1.6 million shares in mid-November as doubters of the company believe it is overvalued. The short interest makes up 40.9% of the float, up 5,000% from the end of October.
- NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) falls in second with a score of 96.92. What’s most striking about NuZee is that the cost to borrow shares is 136%. NUZE stock recently climbed from a low of $1.95 to a high of $7.60 before settling down at $3.75 last week. In response, the raw short interest increased from 74,900 shares to 1.29 million shares, up 1,621%.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) carries a short squeeze score of 96.07. Short interest increased 102% during the first week of November, from 1.04 million shares to 2.1 million shares. During the past month, shares of NEGG stock have increased a whopping 67%.
- RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) scored 94.61 on Fintel’s short squeeze model. Like NuZee, RenovoRx carries an extremely high borrow rate of 101.7%. Raw short interest jumped from 42,000 shares at the end of October to 643,000 shares in mid-November, representing an increase of 1,407%. The short interest comprises 9.74% of the total float.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) falls in last place with a score of 94.49. PETZ stock has increased by a massive 183% the past month as short sellers pile in. Raw short interest at the end of October was 41,000. By mid-November, that figure had jumped to 2.56 million shares, an increase of 6,000%. Short interest as a percentage of float currently tallies in at 7.28%.
