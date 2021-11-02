If you’re into disruptive businesses, then neo-banking leader Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) should definitely pique your interest. Investing in SOFI stock is an all-or-nothing proposition — and so far, the shareholders have been on a roller-coaster ride.
There was a lot of buzz surrounding SoFi in May, when the company announced its business combination with Chamath Palihapitiya-led Social Capital Hedosophia V. Hopes ran high as traders and social media commentators anticipated quick returns on their investment. As usual on Wall Street, however, things didn’t work out as planned.
Still, not everyone is discouraged. Indeed, some financial experts are calling on investors to consider SoFi now, even after the buzz and hoopla have died down.
A Closer Look at SOFI Stock
Just to recap, SOFI stock started trading on the Nasdaq on June 1, and jumped 12% on that first day.
Unfortunately, the long-term shareholders would get seasick over the ensuing months as the stock went up to $23 in June, then down to $14 in August and back up to $21 in October. By the end of October, SOFI stock bounced off $19 and reversed direction once more. This trend-less type of price action makes prediction difficult, but at least we seem to have established a range. Short-term traders could conceivably buy the stock if it goes down to $15 and plan to take profits at $20. Rinse and repeat, as they say.
On the other hand, long-term investors need to think differently. Is SoFi a business worth owning a piece of, over the coming months and years? Could we reasonably expect the share price reach $25 and beyond?
The Experts Weigh In
The data does seem to imply that SoFi is a growing company, so that’s encouraging. For example, as of 2021’s second quarter, the company posted eight consecutive quarters of accelerating year-over-year membership growth. Furthermore, SoFi recorded quarterly adjusted net revenue of $237 million, exhibiting a 74% increase. On top of all that, the company reported its fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. In 2021’s second quarter, that figure totaled $11 million, up $35 million year-over-year.
With numbers like those, its easy to see why some financial experts are shining a positive light on SoFi.
Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan, for instance, issued a “buy” rating on SOFI stock, along with a $30 price target. Horgan envisions the company diversifying by expanding its technology and financial services divisions. Meanwhile, Jefferies analyst John Hecht observes that SoFi “eases consumers into the ecosystem” by providing them with free access to high-frequency products and lower costs. Thus, Hecht issued a “strong buy” rating and an average $25 price target on the stock.
Targeting $25 — or Maybe Even More
By now, we should start to detect a pattern here: the experts are offering up price objectives of $25 or greater.
Here’s another one: Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev gave SOFI stock a “buy” rating and a price target of $28. Dolev imagines that the company will evolve into “a full-fledged mobile-first, super-app neo-bank with in-house next-gen issuing capabilities.”
Despite his “outperform” rating on the stock, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele issued a slightly less optimistic price target of $23. That still implies some share-price appreciation, though. Moreover, Gabriele asserted that SoFi “has a clear, deliberate overarching strategy with a painstakingly thought-out road map, all with a clear focus on individual product return hurdles.”
Finally, there’s Morgan Stanley’s Betsy Graseck, who initiated coverage of the stock with an “overweight” rating and $25 price target. Calling SoFi “unique,” Graseck characterized the company as a “challenger consumer finance company that is leading with lending; specifically refinancing a high yield student loan into a lower rate.”
The Bottom Line on SOFI Stock
Disrupting traditional consumer finance won’t be quick or easy.
Yet, there are Wall Street analysts who see a bright future for SoFi. Some of them are modeling a share price of at least $25.
That’s not unrealistic, if your time horizon is long enough. So, don’t be afraid to give this bold banking business a chance — the experts are aiming high, and you can too.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, Finom Group, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.