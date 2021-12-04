4 Celebrities Who Bought SHIB in 2021 and 1 Who Surprisingly Didn’t

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) caught some massive tailwinds in early 2021, propelling it to great heights. Of course, a lot of this momentum can be attributed to numerous celebrity endorsements across social media. These endorsements spawned a whole litter of pupcoins, including red-hot Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD). And like Dogecoin, SHIB received the adoration of celebrities along the way. These celebrities who bought SHIB in the last year certainly helped to increase exposure to the currency on its own massive bull run.
SHIB isn’t just a currency born in the wake of DOGE’s gains. In fact, SHIB has been around since August 2020. Of course, it has DOGE to thank for getting its price off the ground; it only started moving in April 2021 when DOGE popped.
So DOGE shed light on SHIB in its earliest days of gains. But Shiba Inu didn’t settle for this. The network has continued to bulk up its offerings, adding an exchange and an NFT market and planning a layer-2 network and gaming metaverse. It has certainly made its case to the hugely supportive Shiba Army to keep holding their SHIB tokens.
Naturally, SHIB has also picked up a handful of celebrity admirers along the way. There are plenty of internet celebrities and influencers who adopted SHIB, but there are even more well-known pupcoin betters who put their money behind the token.
Celebrities Who Bought SHIB Helped Bring Key Exposure
Of the celebrities who bought SHIB in 2021, one of the earliest to the game was Kai Greene. Greene, a bodybuilder and actor, is perhaps best known for his appearance in the Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) sci-fi show Stranger Things. Since initially coming into contact with the Shiba Army, Greene is one of the biggest SHIB bulls around, tweeting regularly about the crypto and maintaining a keen interest in the project’s goings-on.
#ShibArmy https://t.co/W1VRzsWWJt
— Kai Greene (@KaiGreene) November 5, 2021
Beyond actors, the token has also caught the attention of many musicians and professional athletes. Also early to the SHIB train was Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, who claims himself to be a SHIB devotee. A more recent SHIB investor is rapper and actor Ice-T, who calls SHIB a very forward-thinking investment. Another SHIB endorsee is NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, who calls SHIB “the next Dogecoin.”
Of course, there’s one celebrity whose lack of a SHIB investment is more surprising than any. Elon Musk is one of the biggest drivers of the SHIB explosion. Indeed, his tweets pumping Dogecoin have helped to also inadvertently pump SHIB as well — so much so that investors began assuming he had a SHIB investment. But as it turns out, Musk is not one of the many celebrities who have an interest in SHIB; he made the bombshell announcement that he owns zero SHIB tokens recently. Will he add some of the pupcoin to his portfolio in 2022?
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.