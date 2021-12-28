Dare to Invest in a Potential Tesla Killer with Gores Guggenheim

Ready to test-drive an exciting electric vehicle (EV) special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stock? If so, then you’re invited to check out Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI). It’s just a shell company, but as a GGPI stock holder, you’ll really be investing in Swedish EV manufacturer Polestar.
Now, some of you might want to know why anyone should invest in Polestar, when they could just buy shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). After all, Tesla is a much more famous and established company.
That’s a valid question. However, an argument could be made that finding the “next Tesla” means investing in a start-up EV maker while it’s still in the early stages of development.
Besides, recently released data suggests that Polestar can outperform Tesla in at least one important respect. Tesla’s fans probably won’t want to hear about it, but Polestar could pose a major threat in the increasingly competitive EV space.
A Closer Look at GGPI Stock
Going back to the beginning, Gores Guggenheim went public with its initial public offering (IPO) in March.
Prior to the merger deal announcement with Polestar, GGPI stock traded near $10. However, you can probably guess what happened after the SPAC business combination was disclosed.
Of course, the stock went parabolic. The rally was short-lived, though, as the Gores Guggenheim/Polestar share price topped out at $16.41 on Nov. 16.
That was probably an instance of “too much, too fast” as GGPI stock crashed in late November and much of December.
By Dec. 22, the stock had fallen all the way down to $11 and change, though it did appear to be curling up slightly.
This isn’t the outcome that Polestar fans were hoping for, no doubt. Yet, there’s a possible investment opportunity here as the share price is much lower than its prior peak price.
Watch Out, Tesla
To start off, let’s be clear about one thing. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath has clarified that Polestar doesn’t intend to be a “Tesla killer.”
However, perhaps the CEO is just being modest. It’s entirely possible that Polestar will steal some market share from Tesla.
Just to recap, Polestar offers a hybrid performance car called Polestar 1 and a fully electric Polestar 2. These are currently on roads across Europe, Asia and North America.
Moreover, Polestar has revealed a luxury sport EV known as the Polestar 5, and has also released a teaser image of the Polestar 3, which will apparently be a “luxury aero SUV.”
But let’s be honest here – the biggest threat to Tesla, and to the EV market in general, is the Polestar 2.
This vehicle model features all-wheel drive and up to 2,000 pounds of towing capacity. Furthermore, it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in just 4.5 seconds.
Elon Won’t Like this
Without a doubt, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is proud of his vehicles’ driving range. There’s an up-and-comer, however, that can go toe-to-toe with Tesla – and the data proves it.
Amazingly, the Polestar 2 Long range Single motor vehicle model received an estimated per-charge range of 270 miles by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
“We are pleased to announce the longest range of any Polestar yet,” commented Gregor Hembrough, head of Polestar in North America.
Meanwhile, a standard-range Tesla Model Y gets roughly 244 miles per charge. Hence, this particular Polestar 2 model is the clear winner.
It’s possible that there’s a “bigger is better” dynamic at work here. The standard-range Model Y comes with a 50 kilowatt-hour battery pack. In contrast, the Polestar 2’s bigger battery pack provides 78 kilowatt hours.
The Bottom Line
Hopefully, I didn’t offend the army of Tesla fans out there. Both Tesla and Polestar are worthwhile EV manufacturers for investors to consider.
It’s may be true that Polestar’s CEO isn’t prepared to call his company a “Tesla killer.” Nevertheless, Polestar could pose a serious threat as its vehicles are sleek and powerful.
Therefore, even if Polestar doesn’t “kill” Tesla, GGPI stock offers the prospect of getting in on the ground floor of what might be the Tesla of 2022.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.